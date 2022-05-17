EVENT: Next Steps for Waste, Recycling and the Circular Economy in Wales

This conference focuses on the next steps for tackling waste, improving recycling, and development of the circular economy in Wales.

It will be an opportunity to assess progress, challenges and next steps for the Government’s Beyond Recycling strategy, and its ambitions for:

tackling single-use plastic and other avoidable waste

world-leading recycling rates in Wales

transforming procurement to sourcing from recycled, remanufactured and refurbished sources

supporting businesses and communities through change

Sessions in the agenda look at priorities and next steps for:

resource efficiency and cutting waste – infrastructure needs – issues for key sectors – waste collection and its environmental impact – building energy generation from waste

building the green economy – investment – identifying skills gaps – training and reskilling – developing infrastructure – use of smart technology

businesses – extended producer responsibility – impact of new proposals – finance – logistics – support

growing the circular economy – best practice – behaviour change – support priorities – circular communities – deposit return schemes – repair and re-use hubs – leasing and lending markets

We also expect discussion on issues and challenges that have been identified by some stakeholders, including:

defining a circular economy

measurement, key indicators and reporting

bureaucratic burden of new data requirements

options for incentives for retailers and other businesses to reduce plastic usage

We are pleased to be able to include keynote sessions with Bettina Gilbert, Head of Programme Delivery, WRAP; and Dr Andy Rees, Head of Waste Strategy, Resource Efficiency and Circular Economy Division, Welsh Government; as well as further contributions from Bangor University; Cardiff and Vale College; the Chartered Institution of Wastes Management; Chatham House; the Civil Engineering Contractors Association (CECA) Wales; the Green Alliance; Keep Wales Tidy; Oxera; Repair Café Wales; Resource Efficiency Wales; Riversimple; and Swansea University.

The conference will be an opportunity for stakeholders to consider the issues alongside key policy officials who are due to attend from the Welsh Government; Senedd Cymru; BEIS; DAERA, NI; the DIT; HM Treasury; and The Scottish Government.