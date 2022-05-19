EVENT: Negative Emissions Technologies (NETS) & Greenhouse Gas Removals (GGRs)

This conference will examine the key priorities for negative emissions technologies (NETs) in the UK, including in hard-to-abate sectors.

It will be a timely opportunity to examine current technology readiness – as well as looking ahead at priorities for further innovation and progressing deployment at scale.

The discussion takes place in the context of:

the Net Zero Strategy target of 5 MtCO2/year of engineered removals by 2030

the latest IPCC Climate Change 2022: Mitigation of Climate Change report citing carbon removal as essential in meeting net-zero targets

a range of consultations due to be published on the business models for engineered greenhouse gas removals (GGRs), as well as on the core monitoring, reporting and verification (MRV) principles for GGR technologies

Sessions in the agenda look at:

potential – engineered GGRs in the UK: policy ? targets ? progress

innovation – portfolio approach ? assessing technology readiness ? preparing supply chains ? developing skills & the employment market

portfolio approach ? assessing technology readiness ? preparing supply chains ? developing skills & the employment market system development – establishing a reporting framework for emissions & removal ? tracking progress ? consideration of lifecycle emissions

establishing a reporting framework for emissions & removal ? tracking progress ? consideration of lifecycle emissions measurement – standards for: monitoring ? reporting ? verification of negative emissions

standards for: monitoring ? reporting ? verification of negative emissions role in net-zero objectives – effectiveness in offsetting emissions ? interaction with carbon pricing policy ? consistency ? transparency ? confidence

effectiveness in offsetting emissions ? interaction with carbon pricing policy ? consistency ? transparency ? confidence hard-to-abate sectors – options for: policy ? support ? further incentives

options for: policy ? support ? further incentives investment – priorities: a liquid market for carbon removals ? revenue stream stability ? investor confidence

priorities: a liquid market for carbon removals ? revenue stream stability ? investor confidence policy – business model development ? addressing market barriers ? 2050 decarbonisation targets ? positioning the UK as a leader in GGR

Westminster Energy, Environment & Transport Forum are pleased to be able to include keynote sessions with Jo Warner, Deputy Director, Net Zero Frameworks, BEIS; and Nathan Wyatt, Assistant Director, National Infrastructure Commission.

There will be further contributions from: Carbon Engineering; the CCSA; The Crown Estate; Drax; the Energy Systems Catapult; Frontier Economics; Imperial College London; the International Emissions Trading Association; and Offshore Energies UK.

The conference will be an opportunity for stakeholders to consider the issues alongside key policy officials who are due to attend from BEIS; Defra; HM Treasury; the Planning Inspectorate; the DfT; DAERA, NI; and the Department of Finance, NI; European Commission; FCDO; and the Welsh Government.