EVENT: National Manufacturing Conference 2022

Booking is now open for the National Manufacturing Conference 2022.

Hear from inspiring keynote speakers and key political figures

Reconnect with your peers in the manufacturing sector, build your network, and create new business leads

Join breakout sessions discussing global supply chains, transitioning to net zero, accelerating digital adoption, promoting prosperity and social values in the defence sector, challenges and opportunities for the steel sector and more

The Manufacturing Dinner will follow the conference allowing guests to continue networking with a three course meal and entertainment.

*Make UK Members will receive a password to access Buy One Get One Free offer for conference only tickets

Cost:Varies

WHEN:3rd May 2022

WHERE:QEII Centre – Westminster