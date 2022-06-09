EVENT: Mental Health & Wellbeing Conference and Awards

The Mental Health and Wellbeing Conference will exhibit accredited talks and interviews from experts on all thing’s mental health…

To celebrate World Mental Health Day on 10th October, the Ajuda Foundation is launching the Mental Health and Wellbeing Conference and Awards which will celebrate and highlight great achievements and progress in tackling mental health in Wales.

Your ticket will include:

• Access to a full day of six inspiring talks from mental health experts across the UK

• Access to partake in the MHW Awards Ceremony, celebrating 10 different award categories

• Entry to the exhibition area including over 20 charities and organisations

• Teas, Coffees and Light Refreshments throughout the day

• Buffet-style Lunch

• Networking, learning and developments opportunities with passionate individuals.