EVENT: MediWales Connects

NHS colleagues from across Wales, local companies and the wider industry sector will join to share clinical innovation in practice to improve patient outcomes.

The event includes presentations, workshops and networking.

The aims of the conference are to:

Highlight and showcase the excellent work being carried out by the health and care communities in Wales.

Improve collaborative working between the health boards, industry and research communities.

Raise the profile of NHS Wales and clinical innovation across the UK.

Support closer working relationships between industry, NHS and research groups and clinical trials capabilities.

