Photonics Connected is delighted to present this virtual Lunch & Learn event to explore the innovative and enabling role of photonics technologies in Wales. The keynote will be by Dr Iain Mauchline, Innovation Lead in Electronics, Sensors and Photonics at Innovate UK.

Innovation is key to the future of industry in Wales. Discover the transformative role photonics could play for you and learn about how it's already applied in healthcare, energy, and other high-tech manufacturing. Meet members of the Photonics Connected Leadership Council and hear about recent innovative use cases.

The Industry 4.0 revolution would not be possible without photonics, which has long played a key role in healthcare, communications, and manufacturing. The global market is forecast to reach $800 billion USD by 2023. Self-driving cars, AR and VR, smart manufacturing, and sophisticated brain imaging are just some of the cutting-edge applications.

Join us for this opportunity to learn about recent innovations, network with leaders across the industry, and find out how to get involved with Photonics Connected and the vibrant photonics community in Wales.

Speakers:

Iain Mauchline (Key Note Speaker)

Innovation Lead – Electronics, Sensors & Photonics

Caroline Gray

Professor of Enterprise, Engagement and KnowledgeTransfer at Wrex…

Iwan Davies

Group Technology Director of IQE plc

Andrew Hurst

Industrial Process Manager, Qioptic UK

Louise Jones

Knowledge Transfer Manager at KTN

Avril Lewis MBE

Managing Director of Technology Connected

John Lincoln

Director at Harlin & Chief Executive of the Photonics Leadership Group at Harlin Ltd

Chris Meadows

Director of CS Connected at CSconnected