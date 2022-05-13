EVENT: Living Off 10 Acres

If you are looking to diversify into horticulture or an experienced gardener who is considering venturing further, join us in this event to learn more about what the sector has to offer you.

In this roadshow, we will discuss the horticulture opportunities available in Wales, including:

Key factors in developing a successful horticulture business

How 10 acres or less can sustain a livelihood

Cropping options, such as high-value vegetables, speciality berries, orchards and vineyards

Hydroponics growing systems

Forecast for the future

The event will be an opportunity for you to share comments, ideas and network.

We will also hear the successful business experiences of Matt Swarbrick, who farms in Henbant in north-west Wales.

Booking is essential.