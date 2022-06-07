EVENT: Is an EOT Right for your Business? Starting your Employee Ownership Journey

Considering employee ownership, but want to see if it’s the right fit for your business?

An Employee Ownership Trust (EOT) can be used to plan a partial exit and a future full exit at a later stage. It creates a tax advantageous exit strategy for the existing owners of the company while also helping to retain loyalty of your workforce with a future equity incentive.

Join our panel of business leaders, who will be discussing employee ownership and why it is fast becoming one of the most popular forms of business sale.

Hear from Grant Santos, CEO of Educ8 Training, which recently transitioned to an Employee Ownership Trust. Grant will be sharing his insights on what attracted Educ8 to this unique business structure and how they navigated the process.

Dealmaking experts from the GS Verde Group will be sharing guidance on the commercial finance considerations of an EOT scheme, including the funding options, financial benefits and first steps to setting one up.