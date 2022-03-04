EVENT: Introduction to Lean Manufacturing

Description

Learn how to apply Lean Manufacturing Principles into your workplace.

What will the event cover?

The aim of this one-day course is to provide understanding and awareness of the steps involved in the Lean journey and is designed for those employees who are responsible for or involved in business process design and improvement.

In this session, you will learn: –

How to deliver increased value to your customers, so they come back for more.

How to look at the steps your products take as they make their journey through your organisation.

How to plan the progress of your products from step to step, with no waiting, delays or repetition.

How to strive for improvement every day, continuously improving your processes whilst delivering products to your customers

Who is this workshop for?

This course will benefit everyone who is starting their Lean Journey and have a need to understand the principles, key contributors, and a number of processes to implement in their workplace to deliver benefits to cost reduction, quality improvement and elimination of business process wastes (non-value adding).

Cost:Free

Register Here

WHEN:11th March 2022 – 09:00 – 17:00

WHERE: Online