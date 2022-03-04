EVENT: Insight Conference 2022: Turning Knowledge into Action

Description
This year’s Welsh Food & Drink Insight Programme conference features 5 themed sessions over 4 days covering Retail, Out of Home, Export, Economic Situation, and an NPD feature.
We have an exciting line-up of expert speakers from insight partners Kantar, IGD, CGA, Euromonitor and thefoodpeople, as well as case studies from businesses who have had success Turning Knowledge into Action.
Key expert speakers from insight partners include:
- Andrew Walker, Chief Knowledge Officer at Kantar
- Lucy Chapman, Strategic Insight Director at Kantar
Chris Hayward, Sales Director at IGD
- Charles Bank, Co-Founder of thefoodpeople
- Peter Siegel, Senior Account Manager at Euromonitor
- Phillip Montgomery, Client Director at CGA
1: Turning Economic Forecast into Action – Monday 14th March, 10-11am
- Lead Partners: Sustainable Scale Up Cluster
- Chair: Andy Richardson, Food and Drink Wales Industry Board / Volac
- Economic View: Relevance to Food & Drink SMEs – Brookdale Consulting
- Panel: Procurement in the Current Climate – BIC Innovation
2: Turning Export Knowledge into Action – Monday 14th March, 12-1pm
- Lead Partners: Export Cluster
- Chair: Andy Richardson, Food and Drink Wales Industry Board / Volac
- Emerging Market Opportunities – Euromonitor
- Panel: Experience of Trading in an Emerging Market – BIC Innovation
- Q&A session
3: Turning Shopper Insight into Action – Tuesday 15th March, 9-11am
- Lead Partners: Fine Food Cluster, Trade Development Programme
- Chair: Alison Lea-Wilson, Food and Drink Wales Industry Board / Halen Môn
- Retail State of the Nation: What You Need to Think About in 2022 – Kantar
- On-line Shopping Key Drivers / Quick Commerce: What You Need to Know – IGD
- Case Study: Using the Shopper Type Insight – Radnor Hills
- Case Study: Using EPOS Data to Sell Better – Penderyn Distillery
- Q&A session
4: Turning Guest Insight into Action – Wednesday 16th March, 9-11am
- Lead Partners: Drinks Cluster, Trade Development Programme
- Chair: TBC
- Out of Home State of the Nation: What You Need to Think About in 2022 – Kantar
- Drinks State of the Nation: What You Need to Think About in 2022 – CGA
- Value of Welshness Out of Home Highlights – Insight Programme
- Case Study: Adding Value with Welsh Products in Hospitality – Llanerch Vineyard
- Q&A session
5: Turning Knowledge into NPD Action – Friday 18th March, 9-11am
- Lead Partners: Food Innovation Wales Centres
- Chair: David Lloyd, Food and Drink Wales Industry Board / ZERO2FIVE Food Industry Centre
- Top Ten Trends 2022 – thefoodpeople
- Case Study: Using Insight to Create Your NPD Pipeline – Llaeth y Llan
- HFSS Impact for Food & Drink Manufacturers – Insight Programme
- Panel: How Best to Work with Food Innovation Wales – Import Substitutions, HFSS Impact
- Q&A session
Cost:Free
Book Here
WHEN: 14th March 2022, 10:00 – 18th March 2022, 11:00
WHERE: Online