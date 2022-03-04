EVENT: Insight Conference 2022: Turning Knowledge into Action

Description

This year’s Welsh Food & Drink Insight Programme conference features 5 themed sessions over 4 days covering Retail, Out of Home, Export, Economic Situation, and an NPD feature.

We have an exciting line-up of expert speakers from insight partners Kantar, IGD, CGA, Euromonitor and thefoodpeople, as well as case studies from businesses who have had success Turning Knowledge into Action.

Key expert speakers from insight partners include:

Andrew Walker, Chief Knowledge Officer at Kantar

Lucy Chapman, Strategic Insight Director at Kantar

Chris Hayward, Sales Director at IGD

Peter Siegel, Senior Account Manager at Euromonitor

Phillip Montgomery, Client Director at CGA

1: Turning Economic Forecast into Action – Monday 14th March, 10-11am

Lead Partners: Sustainable Scale Up Cluster

Sustainable Scale Up Cluster Chair: Andy Richardson, Food and Drink Wales Industry Board / Volac

2: Turning Export Knowledge into Action – Monday 14th March, 12-1pm

Lead Partners: Export Cluster

Euromonitor Panel: Experience of Trading in an Emerging Market – BIC Innovation

3: Turning Shopper Insight into Action – Tuesday 15th March, 9-11am

Lead Partners: Fine Food Cluster, Trade Development Programme

4: Turning Guest Insight into Action – Wednesday 16th March, 9-11am

Lead Partners: Drinks Cluster, Trade Development Programme

5: Turning Knowledge into NPD Action – Friday 18th March, 9-11am

Lead Partners: Food Innovation Wales Centres

Cost:Free

WHEN: 14th March 2022, 10:00 – 18th March 2022, 11:00

WHERE: Online