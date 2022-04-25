EVENT: How to Think About Pricing your B2B Product in the Early Stages

Thursday 10th May, 10-10.30am

Location – Virtual

On 10th May they are hosting a 30-minute interactive virtual session with Stripe supported by Barclays Eagle Labs for B2B businesses thinking about pricing their product in the early stages.

What will the event cover?

Why pricing is an integral part of a GTM strategy

The foundations of pricing your B2B startup

How to capture value and target users through pricing

Assessing Willingness to Pay

*There will be a second stage to this event taking place 17th May around experimenting with B2B pricing and effectively communicating with customers. Anyone who attends at least one session will have the opportunity to meet Matt from Stripe on a 1:1 basis for further support and advice.

What will the participants get out of the event?

Why should you care: As you’re innovating in new spaces, building unfinished products and facing ambiguous cost structures, it’s crucial to adopt a pragmatic approach towards pricing. You’ll get an insight on how Stripe considers customer segmentation, pricing, and GTM.

Who is this workshop for?

Pre-series A stage businesses

Speaker Bio

Matt has a background in venture capital and partnerships, with a 2-year stint as a founder where he raised seed investment and later sold the business. Pricing became an essential component of his startup, as it had both a D2C and B2B element. At Stripe, he manages their relationships with the early-stage venture ecosystem across the UK, Ireland and Israel. Alongside his role at Stripe he advises an early stage Series A startup. These sessions explore his experiences as a founder and Stripe's learnings from launching a suite of products over the years.

Learn more and register

https://www.tramshedtech.co.uk/events/pricing_your_B2B/