EVENT: How to Experiment with B2B Pricing and Communicate it with your Customers

Thursday 17th May, 10-10.30am

Location – Virtual

If you missed Tramshed Tech x Barclays Eagle Labs ‘How to think about pricing your B2B product in the early stages’ with Stripe on 10th May, fear not.

On 17th May, there will be another Stripe session, this time geared around experimenting with B2B pricing and effectively communicating it with your customers.

This 30-minute interactive session with Matthew Roberts from Stripe will help you figure out how to package your product and engage with customers through pricing.

What will the event cover?

Everything you need to know about packaging and the different pricing models (tier-based, per seat, per use, hybrid etc)

Freemium vs Paid pricing – what's the difference?

How to experiment with your pricing as you scale

How to communicate your pricing to your customers

What will the participants get out of the event?

Why should you care: As you’re innovating in new spaces, building unfinished products and facing ambiguous cost structures, it’s crucial to adopt a pragmatic approach towards pricing. Alongside hiring and fundraising, poorly optimised pricing is a startup killer. Ensuring you’re able to communicate price and experiment as you scale is a fundamental pillar of growth for your startup.

Who is this workshop for?

Pre-series A stage businesses

Speaker Bio

Matt has a background in venture capital and partnerships, with a 2-year stint as a founder where he raised seed investment and later sold the business. Pricing became an essential component of his startup, as it had both a D2C and B2B element. At Stripe, he manages their relationships with the early-stage venture ecosystem across the UK, Ireland and Israel. Alongside his role at Stripe he advises an early stage Series A startup. These sessions explore his experiences as a founder and Stripe's learnings from launching a suite of products over the years.

