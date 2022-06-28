EVENT: How Can You Play a Role in Achieving Welsh Government Net Zero Ambitions?

Challenges are not problems to be solved. They are opportunities to add value, do something brilliant and help grow your business and achieve something that leaves a legacy for future generations. That’s what is wrapped up in the Welsh Government ambition that all new public buildings will be Net Zero by 2030.

The time to act is now. CEWales want to help you understand the scale of the challenge and realise the value in this opportunity to deliver something for the future benefit of Wales.

CEWales’ Net Zero breakfast event will give you an insight into how making better buying decisions and improving your procurement process can reduce your own carbon emissions, address embedded carbon, and deliver upon Net Zero targets by advocating a circular economy approach. At the breakfast you will hear about Procurement of Low-Carbon Construction Guidance, sustainable procurement, plans on carbon reduction savings, guidance on whole life costing and reducing emissions through procurement. We will also look at circularity as a designed-in strategic imperative, the role of responsible supply chains through resource efficiency and examples of shared opportunities in supply chain circularity.

You can also chat amongst colleagues, stakeholders, and industry peers whilst networking over breakfast.