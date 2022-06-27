EVENT: HETT (Healthcare Excellence Through Technology) Show

Ushering in a new era of Digital Health Transformation

Delivering better patient experience and operational efficiencies through education and networking opportunities.

FREE TO ATTEND FOR THE NHS, CHARITIES & WIDER PUBLIC SECTOR

In the face of new challenges, developing requirements, and restructuring of local systems within the NHS it’s vital to bring together the Digital Health community again.

On 27th and 28th September 2022, thousands of delegates will attend the HETT Show at the ExCeL London to enjoy 2-days of free CPD accredited educational sessions, interactive activities, and networking opportunities with 100+ innovative suppliers and 200+ expert speakers.

HETT 2022 will explore the systems and infrastructure that underpin and enable a data-driven NHS, supporting the ecosystem to deliver patient outcomes through the meaningful implementation of technology.