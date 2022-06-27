EVENT: Healthcare Job Fair – South West of England and Wales

The Healthcare Job Fair is the South-West of England’s and Wales’ premier recruitment event for medical, nursing, health and social care employment opportunities both at home and abroad.

As the only event of its kind in the South-West of England and Wales covering the major cities of Bristol, Cornwall, Dorset, Devon, Gloucestershire and Somerset as well as Cardiff, Swansea and Newport in South Wales, this job fair brings together an unrivalled pool of highly skilled professionals as well as the industry’s leading employers.

The global pandemic hasn’t stopped healthcare staff from changing jobs, if anything it has accelerated the process and the return of our job fair in Newport is expected to be busier than ever.

Admission is free for jobseekers and while public health measures will be in place to protect the health and well-being of visitors, exhibitors and staff, we look forward to welcoming everyone back.

The Healthcare Job Fair is organised and managed by HealthSectorTalent®.