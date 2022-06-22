EVENT: Gwaredu BVD: Information Session on Potential BVD Legislation

Join Gwaredu BVD for an information session on the public consultation to gather industry opinion on potential BVD legislation in Wales.

Gwaredu BVD has worked with the cattle industry in Wales to promote the eradication of BVD from Wales. As this £10 million project comes to an end it is proposed that legislation is enacted to protect the gains by the industry as a result of BVD eradication.

In this Webinar Dr Neil Paton will outline the progress to date and why it's important that BVD eradication continues. The proposed legislation will be discussed and how it will affect farmers who have both engaged with Gwaredu BVD and those who have not.

Delegates will have the opportunity to ask questions and will be shown where to respond to the consultation being run by the Welsh Government on BVD legislation.

Live Welsh translation will be available.