EVENT: Growing the Hydrogen Economy in the UK

This conference will provide an opportunity to discuss priorities and next steps for growing the hydrogen economy in the UK.

It takes place in the context of the UK Hydrogen Strategy, and decarbonisation goals set out in the Sixth Carbon Budget and Net Zero Strategy.

Delegates will consider what is needed to develop the supply chain, as well as investment and commercialisation, alongside the practicalities of scaling up long-term supply and supporting increased production, storage, distribution and use, whilst addressing the cost gap between hydrogen and fossil fuels.

The conference will also be an opportunity to discuss a number of key measures due to be released early this year to support deployment and investment including a Hydrogen Sector Development Action Plan; the Net Zero Hydrogen Fund; a UK standard for low carbon hydrogen; and the Low Carbon Hydrogen Supply 2 competition.

Overall, the agenda is structured to bring out the latest thinking on:

the Hydrogen Strategy – support for R&D and commercialisation, integration into the energy mix, role in decarbonisation plans, and achieving the sector’s economic potential

implementation – developing production, distribution, storage and use, plus business models, strategic planning, scaling up, and addressing the fossil fuels cost gap

market and regulatory frameworks – as well as relationships with the wider energy system

partnerships and growth – collaboration to support innovation, and development of international hydrogen markets and export opportunities

We are pleased to be able to include keynote sessions with a senior speaker confirmed from BEIS, as well as Antony Green, Hydrogen Director, Gas Transmission, National Grid; and James Richardson, Chief Economist, National Infrastructure Commission.

The conference will be an opportunity for stakeholders to consider the issues alongside key policy officials who are due to attend from BEIS; Ofgem; DfT; EA; the CMA; Defra; the DIT; the Department for the Economy, NI; DAERA, NI; CAFRE; the HSE; HM Treasury; NIRO; NICS; UK Export Finance; The Scottish Government; and the Welsh Government – as well as parliamentary pass-holders from both Houses of Parliament.

WHEN: 27th april 2022

WHERE: Online