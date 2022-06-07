EVENT: Green Recovery Business Conference – South West Wales

Co-creating a green, sustainable, circular economy for a happier, healthier and more equal Swansea and South West Wales.

About this event

4theRegion has been given the opportunity to host a business conference for Swansea that will give local companies a meaningful voice and part to play in the county’s green transition. We want local people and businesses to work together to create our own plan of action for a sustainable, prosperous future.

Will you come and help?

The Swansea Green Recovery Business Conference will take place in the Brangwyn Hall in June 2022. This full day event will bring together businesses from across the city and county of Swansea – those who are already leading the way on climate and environmental action, and those who are still waiting to get started.

The aim of the conference is to: