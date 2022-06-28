EVENT: Grant Information Webinar: Organic Conversion Scheme

The Organic Conversion Scheme is an area-based support scheme, which is available to existing agriculture producers across Wales who wish to convert from conventional to organic production.

Join Farming Connect for further information on the support available for you through the Organic Conversion Scheme. By supporting farmers during the two-year conversion period, the scheme aims to provide support to deliver positive environmental land management benefits.

Speaker: Richard Evans, Welsh Government

There will also be a Q&A session. A translation service will be available as part of this webinar.

Booking is essential.

To take part in the webinar, you must register your interest by 3pm on 12/07/2022. Register above or email [email protected]

Someone will contact you with details on how to access the webinar beforehand.

*Please ensure that you complete all steps in the process from 1 to 4 in order to complete your booking. You will see a “Thank you” message once all steps have been completed.*