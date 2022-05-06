EVENT: Global Offshore Wind – Renewable UK

When:
21st & 22nd June 2022
Where:
Manchester
Cost:
Varies
The largest dedicated UK offshore wind event to gain valuable market insights and practical business strategies designed to support the fight against climate change.
Following COP26, GOW22 will keep net zero targets at the forefront of the industry. Don’t miss outstanding value, flexible booking, two conference streams, new theatres and networking with 4,000+ people – come celebrate 20 years of GOW!
Highlights from 2022 include:
- New Supply Chain Studio
- Innovation Theatre by Vestas
- Energy Transition Zone by Scottish Power Renewables
- Partnerships Hub by Siemens Gamesa
- Ground-breaking conference with 200 speakers
- EnergyPulse GOW insights bulletin and demos
- Buzzing exhibition with 170 companies
- Networking opps with 4000 attendees from 40+ countries
- Tours to the SGRE blade factory and GE grid factory
- Members' welcome reception, exhibitor networking drinks reception, after-party and more…