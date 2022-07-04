EVENT: Future Energy Wales 2022

Following the Welsh Government’s recent Deep Dive into the barriers to renewable energy, there is now a renewed focus on a Net Zero Wales and what needs to be done to achieve this. #FutureEnergyWales.

Decarbonisation

Net Zero infrastructure

Developing a skilled workforce for a Net Zero Wales

Maintaining the economic benefits of renewable energy for Wales

Future Energy Wales is the only dedicated event of its kind where attendees will:

Understand – Industry trends which will affect Wales

Network / Connect – with 150+ industry professionals

Discover – what is being done to get to a Net Zero Wales

Access – exclusive business intelligence and cutting-edge tech insights

Attendees will include developers, senior policy makers, technology and project developers, regulators, advisers, supply chain companies and many more from Wales, the UK and internationally.