Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

DEFAULT GROUP

EVENT: Future Energy Wales 2022

B - Original Content
SHARE
,

When:

10th Nov 2022 

Where:

ICC Wales, Newport

Cost:

See Online

Register

Following the Welsh Government’s recent Deep Dive into the barriers to renewable energy, there is now a renewed focus on a Net Zero Wales and what needs to be done to achieve this. #FutureEnergyWales.

Event themes

  • Decarbonisation
  • Net Zero infrastructure
  • Developing a skilled workforce for a Net Zero Wales
  • Maintaining the economic benefits of renewable energy for Wales

Why attend?

Future Energy Wales is the only dedicated event of its kind where attendees will:

  • Understand – Industry trends which will affect Wales
  • Network / Connect – with 150+ industry professionals
  • Discover – what is being done to get to a Net Zero Wales
  • Access – exclusive business intelligence and cutting-edge tech insights
  • Discounts – RUK members enjoy discounted access to our events

Who will you meet?

Attendees will include developers, senior policy makers, technology and project developers, regulators, advisers, supply chain companies and many more from Wales, the UK and internationally.

 