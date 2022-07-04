EVENT: Future Energy Wales 2022

When:
10th Nov 2022
Where:
ICC Wales, Newport
Cost:
See Online
Following the Welsh Government’s recent Deep Dive into the barriers to renewable energy, there is now a renewed focus on a Net Zero Wales and what needs to be done to achieve this. #FutureEnergyWales.
Event themes
- Decarbonisation
- Net Zero infrastructure
- Developing a skilled workforce for a Net Zero Wales
- Maintaining the economic benefits of renewable energy for Wales
Why attend?
Future Energy Wales is the only dedicated event of its kind where attendees will:
- Understand – Industry trends which will affect Wales
- Network / Connect – with 150+ industry professionals
- Discover – what is being done to get to a Net Zero Wales
- Access – exclusive business intelligence and cutting-edge tech insights
- Discounts – RUK members enjoy discounted access to our events
Who will you meet?
Attendees will include developers, senior policy makers, technology and project developers, regulators, advisers, supply chain companies and many more from Wales, the UK and internationally.