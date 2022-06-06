EVENT: Future Diets – New Product Development Workshop

At this free Welsh Government funded new product development (NPD) workshop, food and drink companies will gain access to world-class insight from industry thought leaders.

The Future Diets research provides an industry first, long-term view of consumer eating habits over the next 10 years. This will help businesses gain a planning framework essential for a successful long-term NPD and business strategy.

Delegates will:

• Understand in depth the way that consumer diets will develop over the next 10 years

• Participate in an inspirational workshop to kick-start NPD ideas in their business

• Have at least one idea to take back to their business and develop into their NPD strategy

The research shared at this full day event is ground-breaking and will be essential for any Welsh food and drink business.

Attendees will hear from the Welsh Government Insight Programme who will be presenting the Future Diets collaborative work led by the IGD and supported by Kantar and the thefoodpeople along with economic analysis from multiple data sources.

Experts will include:

• Chris Hayward, Sales Director, IGD – Chris will share key trends that will impact on future diets and the implications for businesses working inside and outside of Wales.

• Kateline Porritt, New Product Development Specialist – Kateline has held senior roles in retail NPD and with thefoodpeople. Kateline will facilitate an inspirational new product development workshop built on future diet trends.

The event is supported by Food Innovation Wales who can help you turn your new product ideas into a reality.

Places are limited so please book early to avoid disappointment.

Please note – registration for this event is only available for new and existing food and drink manufacturers based in Wales, not for related organisations or consultants.