EVENT: Funding & Support for Industrial Decarbonisation

Are you a business looking at how you become more efficient in energy and the resources you use?

This webinar will give an overview of competitive funding available from UK Government including IETF ( capital for industrial energy efficiency), IEEA (innovation funding for energy and resource efficiency), Hydrogen and other funding sources.

In addition, Business Wales will present on their support to help businesses in Wales reduce carbon and the specialist support available through their resource efficiency advisers.

The Webinar will include a Question and answers session and a chance for you to do a 3 min pitch – this could be a challenge, a solution or expertise you can offer to businesses.

This webinar will be recorded.