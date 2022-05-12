EVENT: FSB South Wales Conference 2022 – Growing your Business

The second annual FSB South Wales Conference, specifically for small businesses in the region, will help owners and managers understand how they can grow their businesses.

The conference, hosted by broadcaster Sian Lloyd, will bring together businesses and experts to focus on how small businesses can accelerate their growth in a sustained and sustainable way. An exciting lineup of speakers (to be confirmed very soon) will highlight and discuss key areas businesses can focus on to proactively aid growth.

Event detail

Various sessions through the day will help businesses understand:

– How they can identify strategic options and plan for growth

– How they can plan their journey towards net zero

– Various kinds of finance to assist growth

– How to develop a suitable marketing and sales plan to support growth

– How to develop a committed team within a business to facilitate growth

– How FSB’s lobbying, events and member benefits can support businesses as they grow

Businesses will also be able to ask questions of speakers and network with other businesses and delegates.

Please note: early booking is essential.

Lunch will be provided, with tea, coffee and biscuits available through the day. Water will be provided throughout the day.

We look forward to seeing you there!

Stand space

Stand space is available at just £50.00 plus VAT per stand for exhibitors. Please contact Andrea Hilditch for separate booking details for the stands.

Event Contact

Please contact Andrea Hilditch via [email protected] for further information about the event.