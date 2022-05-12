EVENT: FSB North Wales Small Business Conference

Join the FSB at this FREE event to hear how you can grow your business in 2022 with our Bootcamp and Networking event

Hosted by broadcaster Sian Lloyd, this conference, in the stunning backdrop of Adventure Parc Snowdonia, puts the focus on North Wales small businesses and spotlights the tools that business owners need to survive and thrive during these difficult times. Visit the business support organisation stands at the event, network with like-minded business people and be inspired and informed from our range of speakers.

Three sessions throughout the day will examine the support your business can access from organisations such as FSB, Business Wales, local colleges and the Development Bank of Wales. Hear also from our financial experts from the Money and Pensions Service on how you can protect the hard work you have put into your business by sound financial planning. Also learn how professional branding and public relations can help your small business fly! Our keynote speaker is Sid Madge of meee.global who will be sharing his insights into how professional branding and marketing can help your small business fly!

This event is free to attend and refreshments, including a buffet lunch will be served. Parking is free and there is full disabled access at the venue.

Stand space

Stand space is available at just £50.00 plus VAT per stand for exhibitors. Please contact Andrea Hilditch for separate booking details for the stands.

Event Contact

Please contact Andrea Hilditch via [email protected] for further information about the event.