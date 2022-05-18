EVENT: Free Co-working and Meet the Expert

Join Shared Spaces for their regular monthly networking and meet the expert sessions.

Held every month, Shared Spaces will be hosting an expert from their respective fields to join us in the Hub for you to have a chat, answer any questions you may have and to follow up should it be needed.

This month Shared Spaces will be joined by a Angus Findlay, Managing Director of St Davids based, Web Adept UK, who will be on hand to advise and provide support on your website and digital marketing (including SEO, Content Marketing, Social Media Marketing and Pay Per Click) between 11:30 – 14:00. There will be four slots available for a half an hour sit down 1-2-1 with Angus therefore please book to confirm a place.

Co-working is free all day, therefore if you'd like to spend the day working from the Hub, please let Shared Spaces know when booking your ticket.

Lunch will also be provided between 12:30 – 13:30 with an opportunity for some informal networking.

Remember, you don't have to stay all day, feel free to come and go as you please!