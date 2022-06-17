EVENT: Free Co-working and Meet the Expert

Join shared spaces for their monthly free co-working day and meet the expert sessions

Held every month, shared spaces will be hosting an expert from their respective fields to join them in the Hub for you to have a chat, answer any questions you may have and to follow up should it be needed.

This month's expert is Jonathan Evans, owner of the Digicoach. Jonathan is a digital skills expert providing a range of services to increase your knowledge with digital applications. This includes examples such as business solutions and education. Jonathan is hosting a workshop on Microsoft 365 on this day too so be sure to book on should you want to learn more (click here to book onto that workshop)

1-2-1 slots will also be available to book after the session (see ticket options if you'd like a half an hour sit down with Jonathan).

In addition to Jonathan, we'll be joined by Michelle Boxall, owner of Curious Coach who will be getting us all involved in a wellbeing session between 11:00 – 11:45. I'm sure we speak on behalf of a lot of business owners that we sometimes get lost with working away, forgetting to take a step back to look after our wellbeing. A qualified coach, Michelle will run a short session before lunch to take us through some wellbeing activities to help us keep a clear head and thoughts.

Informal networking and light refreshments will be available between 12:30 – 13:30.

Remember, you don't have to stay all day, feel free to come and go as you please!