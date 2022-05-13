EVENT: Farm Woodland Forum 2022 Annual Meeting

When:
16th & 17th June 2022, 11:00 –15:00
Where:
Bangor
Cost:
Varies
This year's face to face annual Farm Woodland Forum meeting focusses on the increased adoption and expansion of agroforestry in the UK and Ireland.
On Thursday 16th June there will be sessions on sensors and technology in agroforestry, policy and other mechanisms to increase uptake of agroforestry, and agroforestry in practice; followed by a shared evening meal and the FWF AGM. Friday 17th June will be a day of field visits hosted by two Farming Connect demonstration farms.
Provisional programme:
Thursday 16th June
- 11.30: Welcome and introductions
- 11.45 – 13.00 Session 1: Sensors and technology in agroforestry research
- 14.00 – 15.15 Session 2: Policy and other mechanisms to increase uptake of agroforestry
- 15.30 – 17.00 Session 3: Agroforestry in practice
Dinner and FWF AGM – venue TBC
Friday 17th June
- 9.00 Coaches leave Bangor
- 10.00 – 12.00 Hendre Farm
- 13.30 – 16.00 Henbant Farm (https://www.henbant.org/)