EVENT: Farm Woodland Forum 2022 Annual Meeting

This year's face to face annual Farm Woodland Forum meeting focusses on the increased adoption and expansion of agroforestry in the UK and Ireland.

On Thursday 16th June there will be sessions on sensors and technology in agroforestry, policy and other mechanisms to increase uptake of agroforestry, and agroforestry in practice; followed by a shared evening meal and the FWF AGM. Friday 17th June will be a day of field visits hosted by two Farming Connect demonstration farms.

Provisional programme:

Thursday 16th June

11.30: Welcome and introductions

11.45 – 13.00 Session 1: Sensors and technology in agroforestry research

14.00 – 15.15 Session 2: Policy and other mechanisms to increase uptake of agroforestry

15.30 – 17.00 Session 3: Agroforestry in practice

Dinner and FWF AGM – venue TBC

Friday 17th June