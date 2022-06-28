Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

EVENT: Export Hub Awareness Training

,

When:

29th September 2022

Where:

Online

Cost:

Free

Register

The Export Hub (Export Hub | Business Wales – Export (gov.wales)) is a free resource to support you and your business. It contains a breadth of export information, covering areas such as exploring markets; trade compliance; identifying potential clients; shipping documentation.

Features include:

– 190 detailed country economy profiles

– 25,000 market reports

– 12,000 trade shows

– Databases containing more than 1,000,000 importers and suppliers.

– Guidelines, tools and tips, including: checklists for finding counterparts, exporting to emerging markets, complying with trade regulations, export costs calculator.

This interactive webinar will introduce you to the Export Hub and its features.

During the session you'll be using the Hub in real time, shown around its various tools and set challenges to test your understanding.

