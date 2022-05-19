EVENT: Explore Exporting to the Netherlands

Learn about the latest export opportunities coming out of the Netherlands in this interactive webinar.

The Netherlands is one of our closest neighbours in continental Europe, with direct ferry routes and major container ports. It is seen as the ideal gateway to the EU and wider European market, being culturally similar to the UK and with a high percentage of the population speaking excellent English.

The economy in the Netherlands is strong, being the 5th largest in Europe, and accounts for around 7% of UK exports. Post-Brexit it has increasingly been used as a distribution hub for UK businesses looking to maintain their EU sales.

The Netherlands is recognised as a leader in several sectors from strong local companies and having attracted international investment through favourable conditions.

In this webinar we will look in more detail at the opportunities for Welsh business in the Netherlands market, with information on the economy, key sectors and how to do business.

Attendance is free, so reserve your place early to avoid disappointment.