EVENT: 8th June
Explore Exporting To Canada

When:

8th June 2022 - 10:00 - 11:15

Where:

Online

Cost:

Free

The Welsh Government is hosting a free webinar looking to help Welsh exporters begin to understand the available opportunities and how best to access them in the Canadian market, as well as detailing the support available to help businesses progress along their export journey.

The webinar will focus on the following areas;

  • Market overview; the demand for Welsh goods and services, growth projections etc.
  • Geographic segmentation and key sectors for export opportunities
  • Provincial v. national or state v. federal differences
  • Customs classification and tariff codes, trade barriers etc.
  • Standards and technical regulations
  • Checklist for preparing to export: tax, IP, payment terms, packaging and labelling, liability
  • What next? How can we help?
