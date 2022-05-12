When:
1st June 2022 - 10:00 - 11:15
Where:
Online
Cost:
Free
Learn about the latest export opportunities coming out of Australia in this interactive webinar which will focus on:
- Market overview; demand for Welsh goods and services, growth projections etc
- Geographic segmentation and key sectors for export opportunities
- Federal v. state v. territorial differences
- UK-Australia Free Trade Agreement; what it means for your sector
- Customs classification and tariff codes, trade barriers etc.
- Standards and technical regulations (where to find relevant information)
- Checklist for preparing to export: tax, IP, payment terms, packaging and labelling, liability
- Managing the time difference and creating effective partnerships in market
- Details of the upcoming Virtual trade mission to the Australia (4 July 2022 to 23 September 2022