Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

DEFAULT GROUP

EVENT: 1st June
Explore Exporting To Australia

Events
SHARE
,

When:

1st June 2022 - 10:00 - 11:15

Where:

Online

Cost:

Free

Register

Learn about the latest export opportunities coming out of Australia in this interactive webinar which will focus on:

  • Market overview; demand for Welsh goods and services, growth projections etc
  • Geographic segmentation and key sectors for export opportunities
  • Federal v. state v. territorial differences
  • UK-Australia Free Trade Agreement; what it means for your sector
  • Customs classification and tariff codes, trade barriers etc.
  • Standards and technical regulations (where to find relevant information)
  • Checklist for preparing to export: tax, IP, payment terms, packaging and labelling, liability
  • Managing the time difference and creating effective partnerships in market
  • Details of the upcoming Virtual trade mission to the Australia (4 July 2022 to 23 September 2022
Manufacturing News Wales

 