EVENT: Effective Recruitment in a Competitive Market

This webinar will cover the essentials delegates need to know when it comes to:

1. Making your job advert stand out

2. Tips on effective job descriptions to attract the right candidates

3. Effective interviewing tips to test skills and attributes

4. Recruitment process checklist from start to finish

2. Avoiding discrimination in advertising and job descriptions.

3. Making an offer of employment; and

4. Drafting and issuing contracts of employment, including the minimum legal provisions to be included and further recommended provisions.

Dolen is an all encompassing human resources consultancy based in M-SParc, North Wales, here to transform your people strategy. Dolen supplies employers with varied packages from an outsourced HR department to working on bespoke projects. With the ability to deliver a bilingual provision, Dolen’s offer is flexible and has a framework of packages to support your organisation’s needs. Leah has over 18 years’ experience in Human Resources with a real passion for people.

Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors offer a full range of specialist legal services designed to meet business needs. With offices in Shrewsbury, Bromyard, Conwy, Hereford, Ludlow, Oswestry and Telford, they are conveniently placed to support businesses in those regions as well as The Marches, Mid & North Wales. Jennifer is an Associate Solicitor specialising in employment law. She advises employers on all areas of contentious and non-contentious employment law including reorganisations, restrictive covenants, unfair dismissal and discrimination law.

To book your place on this webinar please call Business Wales on 01745 585025 or email [email protected]

Cost:Free

WHEN:5th April 2022 – 10:00 – 11:30

WHERE:Online