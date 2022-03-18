EVENT: Do You Want to Work in the Fibre Broadband Infrastructure Industry?

Description

Do you want to work in the fibre broadband infrastructure industry?

Pembrokeshire County Council are working with communities and suppliers to upgrade all residents and businesses to the latest, future proof, full fibre ultrafast broadband.

It’s happening already! This ambitious project is now well under way in our towns and in remote rural locations. Our residents are now enjoying some of the fastest speeds in the UK.

To keep up the pace of this rollout the industry needs more skilled contractors and suppliers in the supply chain. Could that be you or your business?

Come along for the opportunity to:

Hear about the strategic plans and progress so far on the full fibre roll out in Pembrokeshire

Hear about the work of 2 major fibre infrastructure builders in Pembrokeshire

Meet telecom infrastructure builders

Discuss fibre industry training programmes & funding available

Who is this for?

Are you a small local business looking to diversify, up skill or move into a new or allied sector?

Then this is for you.

Business Wales will be supporting the event and provide advice for bidding as well as general and specialist business advice.

Cost:Free

Book Here

WHEN:30th March 2022 – 10:00 – 13:00

WHERE:Bridge Innovation Centre – Pembroke Dock