EVENT: Diversity Expert Sessions: Recruiting & Retaining a Diverse Workforce

Introducing Business Wales’ Diversity Expert Sessions; Two sessions that will explore the benefits of building a diverse workforce and the best strategies for staff recruitment and retention. During each virtual session, our diversity experts will provide advice and support to help you overcome these challenges and build a more diverse workforce.

Recruiting and Retaining a Diverse Workforce | Available to watch from Tuesday 22nd March (session 2)

If you want to build and retain a more diverse and inclusive workforce, then this expert session is for you. From initial recruitment to ongoing employee retention, our experts will walk you through the steps you need to take to ensure your business is fair, inclusive, and equal. We will also outline the Business Wales Equality Pledge, and the benefits this can have for your business.

Our expert speakers, who will discuss strategies to recruit and retain a diverse workforce include:

Selima Bahadur – Ethnic Youth Support Team

Gayle Budden / Edward Morgan – Castell Howell

Donna Ali – BExcellence

Liam Rahman – Equal Recruitment Partners

Cost:Free

WHEN:22nd March 2022 – 11:00 – 12:15

WHERE:Online