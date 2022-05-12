This Carbon Trust webinar will explore how the plastic sector can decarbonise going forward and which tools can help facilitate this change. Our experts will discuss the efficacy that increasing recycled content, lowering emissions in manufacturing and a stable recycling infrastructure can have on carbon emissions of packaging.

Plastics have significant carbon footprints, contributing to 3.4% of global greenhouse gas emissions throughout their lifecycle, the majority of these being upstream.

Currently just 9% of plastic packaging is recycled, while 50% is sent to landfill and 19% is incinerated. Most of the remaining 22% likely ends up as polluting the natural environment*. But the main contributors are not plastics which remain in use for many years, but packaging, textiles, and consumer products.

This is a crucial moment for the packaging industry, as incentivising recycled plastic in packaging is key to improving circularity in the sector and reducing emissions.

During this webinar, Carbon Trust experts will:

Discuss how the plastic sector can decarbonise going forward and how pioneering tools can help facilitate this change

Present the efficacy that increasing recycled content, lowering emissions in manufacture and a stable recycling infrastructure can have on carbon emissions of packaging

Explore the increasing consumer, supply chain and investor pressure to move away from virgin plastic

Explain key movements from governments such as taxation and the formation of the UN treaty to stop plastic pollution

Carbon trust will also introduce their pilot-stage Plastic Packaging Framework which endorses packaging where significant sustainable choices have been made throughout its design and production, facilitating the shift towards a circular economy.

Who should attend?

This webinar is targeted at sustainability, procurement and packaging design roles within the packaging and retail sector.