EVENT: Cyber Risk: Building Resilience in Wales

Cyber-risk: Give your business a fighting chance against this growing threat!

SME's are the backbone of our economy, and ensuring their resilience against day to day risks is fundamental to ensuring Welsh business thrives. Swansea University, along with FSB and award winning guest speakers Wolfberry and Thomas Carroll, have come together to promote awareness of the risks faced by Welsh SME's. The event will also provide some essential training on how to protect against these threats, along with managing and mitigating the impact they can have on your business.

Agenda:

9:00am – Networking, coffee and snacks

9:30am – Guest Speakers: Professor Baris Soyer, Associate Professor George Leloudas and Ms Angie Nicholas from Swansea University

10:15am – Guest Speaker: Damon Rand from Pure Cyber (formerly Wolfberry)

11:00am – Coffee and morning snacks

11:30am – Guest Speakers: Robert Jones and Emma Francis from Thomas Carroll

12:15pm – Q & A

12:30pm – Buffet lunch

2:00pm – Event ends

Parking: Free Parking on Site