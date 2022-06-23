EVENT: Create a Colwyn Business for Ages -18 – 25

Create a Colwyn Business Event for individuals between 18 to 25

Learn everything you need to know about creating a business and be inspired by a successful business owner.

You might have had a dream of starting your own business one day, you might just be curious, or you might not have any interest whatsoever. Wherever you stand, if you’ve got free time on your hands join us in this fabulous event and take part. You might even change your mind about starting a business, you’ll definitely discover your entrepreneurial mindset.

The best thing is too, there’s a free lunch!

Event Agenda

– Business Owner Introduction and Story

– Learn what it takes to be an entrepreneur

– Business Idea Discussions

– Create a brand

– FFIWS Introduction, create your products, and bring you ideas to life