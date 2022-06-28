EVENT: ClwstwrVerse

ClwstwrVerse, on Monday 4 July at City Hall, Cardiff will shine the spotlight on media innovations made in Wales and celebrate the projects, connections and advances made throughout the programme.

Attend ClwstwrVerse to learn more about – and experience – groundbreaking research and development (R&D) in the screen and news sector.

You can expect a festival showcase of future-focused new products, services and experiences alongside talks and debates about media innovation.

You will have the opportunity meet the creatives behind more than 100 Clwstwr projects and hear about media innovation happening locally, nationally and internationally.

Programme:

10.15am – WELCOME: First Minister Mark Drakeford (MARBLE HALL)

10.30am – 4.30pm – EXHIBITION: Clwstwr Showcase (MAIN HALL)

10.30am – DEMO: Virtual Production for Comedy (LOWER HALL)

10.45am – KEYNOTE – Marcus Ryder MBE (COUNCIL CHAMBER)

11.30am – TALK: Reimagining Journalism (LOWER HALL)

11.45am – LIVE EXPERIENCE: Hijinx (ARM CHAIR ROOM)

11.45am – UPSTARTER PANEL: Investing in creative R&D: how can investors work well with creative businesses? (INVESTOR READY – FUNCTION ROOM C)

12.30pm – TALK: V is for virtual pre-production (LOWER HALL)

12.30pm – TALK: News In Wales: Lessons Post 2020 (COUNCIL CHAMBER)

1pm – DEMO: Reel Reality (ARM CHAIR ROOM)

1.30pm – TALK: Reinventing Animation Production (LOWER HALL)

1.30pm – KEYNOTE: Sian Doyle, S4C (Council Chamber)

1.45pm – LANDSKER PANEL: Investment readiness and raising finance (INVESTOR READY – FUNCTION ROOM C)

2.15pm – TALK: ClwstwrVerse and the Omniverse (LOWER HALL)

2.15pm – EXPERIENCE: Yello Brick (ARM CHAIR ROOM)

2.30pm – TALK: Greening the Screen (COUNCIL CHAMBER)

3.30pm – WORKSHOP: PDR: R&D and Innovation (COUNCIL CHAMBER)

3.30pm – KEYNOTE: Greg Reed, VP, Technology Partnerships | Universal Pictures (LOWER HALL)

5.30pm – EXPERIMENT: Hissing Currents live user testing (LOWER HALL)

If you have any access requirements such as BSL, speech to text, audio description, please let us know by emailing [email protected] or calling 02922 511434.