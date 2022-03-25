EVENT: Business Builder Workshop – An Intro to Business Modelling

Before the days of Google Maps and Sat-Nav systems, we had the fold-out Michellin.

If you were lost on the road, you pulled over, opened the map, found where you started and found where your desired destination. By having your entire journey in one view, it allows you to understand where you are, where you need to go and where you may have taken a wrong turn. This view is crucial when developing a new business.

Join us as we explore the Business Model Canvas, a one-page ‘road map’ of your business. Examining the 9 key areas of a business model to examine the best practises for your business, you’ll come away with a sense of where small, medium and large changes could be made to your business model to improve the way you operate for maximum profitability and rapid growth.

What will the event cover?

This session will look at how you analyse and utilise key aspects of your business including values, partners, activities, resources, relationships, customers and costs. These areas are the building blocks of any successful business, by channelling them into your business model canvas they can help you create an effective business strategy.

Who is this workshop for?

This workshop is for anyone who wants to understand how to create value and build new businesses, or how to improve or transform its organisation.

About the speaker

Lee Morgan, Local Enterprise Manager at NatWest

Lee was raised by an extended family of entrepreneurs who all ran their own businesses in the hospitality and retail sectors. She’s worked in business support her whole career, helping and supporting SMEs across Wales.

More recently, since joining NatWest as Local Enterprise Manager, she’s been working closely with the local business marketplace, supporting entrepreneurial activity across Cardiff, South East and Mid Wales.

Lee is passionate about championing entrepreneurship, helping people scale-up their ventures and achieve their potential