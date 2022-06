Informal networking event for construction industry professionals. Supported by CIOB, CEW and Building Equality

Join the CIOB Wales Hub and friends for a relaxed evening of networking with industry colleagues. Your registration fee includes a welcome drink and food.

Kindly sponsored by Read Construction and Willmott Dixon

Contact

Laura Clarke, Regional Manager – [email protected]

Vicky Coxon, Member Services and Events Coordinator – [email protected]