EVENT: BEIS Industrial Energy Efficiency Accelerator – Briefing & Networking Event

Industry is the third largest emitting sector in the UK, representing 15% of the total greenhouse gas emissions. Speeding up the adoption of low carbon, energy and resource efficiency technologies is key to delivering UK’s Net Zero targets, while bringing cost savings and bolstering competitiveness.

What is the BEIS IEEA?

The BEIS IEEA supports partnerships between developers of efficient technologies and industrial companies willing to trial innovations on-site. A further £8 million of funding has been made available through the IEEA programme for 2022-2025.

The IEEA is funded through the Net Zero Innovation Portfolio (NZIP), a £1 billion fund to support the development and adaptation of low carbon technologies and systems across industry, power and the built environment. It is anticipated that the BEIS IEEA funding will unlock up to £8-10 million of additional investment from the private sector to support the demonstrations

If technologies demonstrated in Phases 1 & 2 of the IEEA are fully adopted, it could lead to 40.5TWh of energy saved by 2031,which is enough to power 12% of the UK's electricity consumption for one year (2019).

By attending this session, you will:

Hear how the IEEA fits in with other funding programmes and the UK industrial decarbonisation strategy.

Learn from previous IEEA participants about their experience as part of the programme.

Find out how to apply for funding and the support available to help you complete your application.

Opportunity to network with promising innovators presenting their technologies and interested industrial sites looking for efficiency technologies to test.

Who should attend?

Developers of energy and resource efficient technologies for industry.

Industrial companies from all manufacturing sectors including metals, chemicals, food & drink, glass, plastics, mineral products, engineering and more.

Research organisations, universities, consultants involved with the deployment of efficient technologies for industry.

The BEIS IEEA programme is managed by The Carbon Trust, with support from Jacobs and KTN.