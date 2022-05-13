Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

EVENT: Annual Trade Forum and Conference

When:

9th June 2022 - 12:30 – 16:00

Where:

Rhyl

Cost:

Free

NWTs annual tourism business seminar and launch of the reopening of the 1891 Restaurant and Bar, Rhyl

Guest speakers include:

  • Jamie Groves, Managing Director, Denbighshire Leisure Ltd
  • Nellie Williams
  • Paul Peters, Director of The Cyber Resilience Centre for Wales
  • Ashley Rogers, Commercial Director, North Wales Mersey Dee Business Council
  • Andrew Hudson, Commercial Director, Zip World UK

Go North Wales  are also seeking to appoint 4 directors for a period of 3 years and 1 director for a period of 1 year at our AGM to serve on the Board of North Wales Tourism. Below is a link to the nomination form which should be completed and returned to [email protected] at North Wales Tourism no later than noon on Friday 29th May 2022.

Link to nomination form – https://northwalestourism.com/trade-updates/annual-trade-forum/

 