EVENT: Annual Trade Forum and Conference

When:
9th June 2022 - 12:30 – 16:00
Where:
Rhyl
Cost:
Free
NWTs annual tourism business seminar and launch of the reopening of the 1891 Restaurant and Bar, Rhyl
Guest speakers include:
- Jamie Groves, Managing Director, Denbighshire Leisure Ltd
- Nellie Williams
- Paul Peters, Director of The Cyber Resilience Centre for Wales
- Ashley Rogers, Commercial Director, North Wales Mersey Dee Business Council
- Andrew Hudson, Commercial Director, Zip World UK
Go North Wales are also seeking to appoint 4 directors for a period of 3 years and 1 director for a period of 1 year at our AGM to serve on the Board of North Wales Tourism. Below is a link to the nomination form which should be completed and returned to [email protected] at North Wales Tourism no later than noon on Friday 29th May 2022.
Link to nomination form – https://northwalestourism.com/trade-updates/annual-trade-forum/