EVENT: Annual Trade Forum and Conference

NWTs annual tourism business seminar and launch of the reopening of the 1891 Restaurant and Bar, Rhyl

Guest speakers include:

Jamie Groves, Managing Director, Denbighshire Leisure Ltd

Nellie Williams

Paul Peters, Director of The Cyber Resilience Centre for Wales

Ashley Rogers, Commercial Director, North Wales Mersey Dee Business Council

Andrew Hudson, Commercial Director, Zip World UK

Go North Wales are also seeking to appoint 4 directors for a period of 3 years and 1 director for a period of 1 year at our AGM to serve on the Board of North Wales Tourism. Below is a link to the nomination form which should be completed and returned to [email protected] at North Wales Tourism no later than noon on Friday 29th May 2022.

Link to nomination form – https://northwalestourism.com/trade-updates/annual-trade-forum/