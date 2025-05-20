Event Aims to Explore Challenges of Retrofitting Homes for Net Zero

The Regional Learning and Skills Partnership is set to hold an event looking at the challenges of retrofitting.

The event – to be held on the May 22 2025 in Parc y Scarlets Llanelli – will focus on the journey towards Net Zero and the challenges and opportunities of bringing existing homes up to new standards and building the new high-quality homes of the future.

Jack Sargeant MS, Minister for Culture, Skills, and Social Partnership, will deliver the keynote address.

Industry representatives will hear from key stakeholders, experts, and government representatives on how they can be involved in shaping the strategies on the future of sustainable development in South West Wales.

Jonathan Morris, Chair of the RLSP Construction Group, will address the Challenging World of Retrofit. This presentation will set the stage for understanding the goals and the complexities involved in achieving them. Welsh Government representatives will take the stage to highlight the opportunities available through the Optimised Retrofit Programme.

There will also be an opportunity to hear about upcoming contracts and opportunities in the next 12 months.

There will be a breakout session that will focus on the challenges faced in relation to retrofit, actions government should undertake, recommendations for clients, and barriers in tendering for public sector work.

Discussions will delve into training and skills issues, identifying gaps, and available funding. The discussion will explore strategies for building long-term relationships to improve workplace skills to meet Net Zero requirements and address barriers to upskilling the workforce.