CIHT will be hosting the next monthly masterclass in their webinar series on 28 July 2022 at 13:00-14:00.

The webinar will take place on the GoTo Webinar platform and will see a set of presentations from several experts within the industry who will present on the topic of Transport’s Post Covid Recovery: Making the Case for Investment and Scheme Delivery with LCWIP.

There will be a Q&A session towards the end of the webinar where the audience can ask the speakers their questions.

This webinar is free for all CIHT Members to attend and is charged for CIHT partner employees and non-members.

Ticket Prices (Inc. VAT):