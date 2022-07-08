WHEN? Saturday 17th & Sunday 18th September

WHERE? Six accessible venues in the centre of Abergavenny, including the lovely Victorian Market Hall and ancient Castle grounds.

WHAT’S ON? Over 150+ top-notch exhibitors and producers, plus chef dems, talks and debates featuring the brightest culinary talent – and family entertainment too. Sign up to our newsletter for updates, or keep checked in via social media. To get a feel for the event, see last year’s photo gallery.

ALL TICKETS TO BE PRE-SOLD. BOX OFFICE NOW LIVE