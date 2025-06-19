EV Provider Wins Green Business Award at 2025 Wales Business Awards

Cardiff-based electric vehicle (EV) provider, FleetEV, has won the Green Business Award at the 2025 Wales Business Awards.

Founded in 2021, FleetEV focuses on making the switch to EVs practical and efficient through comprehensive leasing, salary sacrifice, and fleet solutions tailored to diverse client needs, across public and private sectors.

As the lead supplier on the Welsh Government Commercial Delivery (WGCD) framework for electric vehicle provision, FleetEV has delivered significant impact, saving the Welsh public sector over £1.2 million in the past year alone while pledging to generate £2.5 million in social value during 2024/25.

The net zero business was recognised as the leading green business that adopted innovative and effective eco-friendly practices, leading to measurable reductions in their carbon output and a positive environmental and business impact.

Jarrad Morris, Founder and CEO at FleetEV, said:

“We are incredibly proud to be recognised as Wales’s leading green business. The Wales Business Awards highlight the best of Welsh business, and to be counted among them is an honour. “From the outset, our mission has been to support businesses and public sector organisations in making the transition to electric vehicles as seamless and impactful as possible. We believe sustainability should never be a compromise – it should be an advantage. This award reinforces that belief and reflects the hard work of our team, the strength of our partnerships, and the trust our clients have placed in us. “As we look ahead, we remain committed to delivering innovative, data-driven solutions that not only reduce emissions but also create measurable value, economically, environmentally, and socially. We’re proud to be a green business, through and through, and this recognition is a milestone in our journey to help drive Wales toward a net zero future.”

Gus Williams, Interim CEO at Chambers Wales South East, South West and Mid, said: