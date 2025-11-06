EV Charging Specialist Strengthens National Network with Strategic Acquisition

Cardiff-based EV charging specialist Plug Charging has acquired electric vehicle charge point operations from The Pilot Group.

The acquisition covers 250 charging points and brings together two complementary innovators in the electric vehicle sector, combining Plug Charging’s rapidly expanding network and data-driven management platform with The Pilot Group’s innovative thinking and sustainable values in the electrical car charging space.

Jarrad Morris, founder and CEO of Plug Charging, said:

“This acquisition marks a huge step forward for Plug Charging as we continue to grow and deliver on our vision to make EV charging smarter, more accessible, and more reliable across the UK. “The Pilot Group has a fantastic track record in delivering innovative solutions to the EV charging market and by bringing their expertise and technology into the Plug Charging family, we’re creating a more powerful platform to serve our customers, one that brings together the very best of design, engineering and data-driven energy management. “This move strengthens our position in a fast-evolving market and supports our goal of becoming the UK’s most trusted name in EV charging.”

The acquisition will enable Plug Charging to scale its operations, broaden its technical capabilities, and accelerate the rollout of innovative charging technologies that support the UK’s journey to net zero.