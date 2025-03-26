European Meat and Dairy Buyers on a Mission to Taste the Best of Wales

Wales is hosting a significant inward trade mission – welcoming meat and dairy buyers from Germany, Poland, Czech Republic, Switzerland and the Netherlands.

This mission, organised by Welsh Government, aims to strengthen international trade relationships with European partners and showcase the exceptional quality of Welsh meat and dairy products.

During their visit, the delegation will have the opportunity to meet with leading Welsh producers, tour processing facilities, and experience the sustainable farming practices that make Welsh products stand out in the global market.

Huw Irranca-Davies, Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, said:

“We are delighted to welcome our international guests to Wales. This inward trade mission is a fantastic opportunity to highlight the high standards and unique qualities of our meat and dairy products. The mission underscores our commitment to expanding exports and building strong, sustainable trade relationships with European partners. Our guests will experience the beauty of the Welsh landscape which plays such an integral part in the quality and provenance of our meat and dairy produce. “

Welsh producers are looking forward to the opportunity to showcase their products. Stuart McNally, Commercial and Operations Director at Calon Wen, said:

“This is a wonderful chance for our 25 family run farms to demonstrate the quality and care that goes into our organic dairy products. We are proud of our 25 years of delivering sustainable and ethical food you can trust, and we look forward to building lasting relationships with our European counterparts.”

Lord Newborough of Rhug Estate added:

“Welsh meat is renowned for its flavour and quality. Hosting European buyers allows us to share our passion for excellence and explore new markets. We are looking forward to the potential for increased exports and the positive impact this can have on our local economy. We are honoured to host this delegation for a tour of our estate and afternoon tea, allowing us to showcase the organic and sustainable practices that are the cornerstone of Rhug Estate.”

Michael Mort, National Account Manager at South Caernarfon Creameries, said:

“We are expanding our export sales in collaboration with our partner, Coombe Castle International. This inward mission offers a fantastic opportunity to showcase our state-of-the-art processing facility and our award-winning cheeses. As Wales's leading farmer-owned dairy cooperative, we proudly demonstrate the close relationships we maintain with our dairy farmers.”

The latest statistics highlight the growing success of Welsh food and drink exports. In 2023, the value of Welsh food and drink exports reached a record high of £813 million. The top export categories were meat and meat products (£280 million), cereal and cereal preparations (£175 million), and dairy products and birds' eggs (£131 million).

Notably, 75% of Welsh food and drink exports were destined for the EU, underlining the importance of European markets for Welsh producers.

The itinerary for the inward trade mission includes several highlights:

A tour and afternoon tea at the prestigious Rhug Estate, where buyers will experience the estate's commitment to organic and sustainable farming practices.

A networking dinner at Y Ffarmers, a traditional Welsh pub in Ceredigion renowned for serving local and seasonal produce and providing an opportunity for buyers and producers to connect and strengthen their relationships in a more informal setting.

Buyers will also be treated to a goodie bag showcasing some of Wales's wonderful food and drink brands, offering a taste of the diverse and high-quality products that Welsh producers have to offer.

Buyers from Switzerland, Germany, Poland, Czech Republic and the Netherlands have expressed their enthusiasm about the mission. Alexander Speth from Fideco, said:

“We already collaborate with Welsh producers and have first-hand experience of the exceptional quality of their products. We are excited to further explore the premium meat and dairy offerings from Wales. This mission presents a unique opportunity to establish direct connections with Welsh producers and gain a deeper understanding of their unwavering commitment to excellence.”

Karolina Garbarz from Temar, Poland, added:

“The sustainable farming practices and the quality of Welsh products are impressive. We look forward to discovering new products and building on the already strong partnerships we have with Welsh producers.”

Kay Uplegger, from Uplegger Food Company, Germany, said: