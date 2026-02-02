Estate Agents Announce Opening of New Port Talbot Branch

Daniel Matthew Estate Agents will expand its branch network in February with the opening of a new office in Port Talbot.

This will be the company’s third location, joining its branches in Bridgend and Barry.

Established in 2015 by Directors Laura and James Northover, Daniel Matthew continues to grow its presence across South Wales through a combination of sustained performance and increased demand for its sales and letting services.

The company currently employs 16 staff, with two additional team members joining in February.

The team listed more than £54 million worth of property in 2025. The Bridgend branch has recorded particularly strong activity, agreeing more sales than any other individual branch of estate agents in the area with 238 sales that represent 15% market share. The team brought 281 new properties to market, representing almost 14% of all new instructions locally.

Daniel Matthew has also been recognised for service standards and performance, receiving the Bridgend Agent of the Year title at the British Property Awards 2025. This marks the third consecutive year the business has achieved this award.

The new Port Talbot branch will be managed by Caroline Hatchett, who joins the company from Payton Jewell Caines. Caroline brings extensive experience across both sales and lettings, having worked as a sales negotiator and valuer. The opening of the branch will also create four new roles, supporting further investment in the local area.

Director Laura Northover said: